Quilter Plc Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,314 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. 7,786,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

