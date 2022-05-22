Quilter Plc Purchases 194 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,282. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $278.85 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

