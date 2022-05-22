Quilter Plc Purchases 24,242 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,578 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 64.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

