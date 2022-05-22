Quilter Plc Purchases 261,248 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,248 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 62,379,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

