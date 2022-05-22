Quilter Plc Purchases 28,625 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.92. 844,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

