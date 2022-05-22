Quilter Plc Sells 29,587 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 7,621,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

