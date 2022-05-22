Quilter Plc Sells 7,365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

