R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,721 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 440,601 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 7.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.68% of R1 RCM worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $10,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 709.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,539 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 147.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 330,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

RCM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 839,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,060. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

