RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $529,065.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.70 or 0.12749083 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 462% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00482988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.