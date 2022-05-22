Raymond James Trims NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Target Price to C$6.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

