Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.18) to GBX 9,300 ($114.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.92) to GBX 8,000 ($98.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,364.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

