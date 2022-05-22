Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,127.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RBGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

A number of analysts have commented on RB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.