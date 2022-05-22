Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,127.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

A number of analysts have commented on RB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

