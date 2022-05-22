Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives 11.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDBX shares. B. Riley cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $440,000.

NASDAQ RDBX traded up 1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.32. 41,464,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,061,866. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.34 and its 200-day moving average is 5.74.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

