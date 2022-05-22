ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $14,239.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.02 million and $14,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.63 or 0.99907613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00197460 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00086955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00237471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

