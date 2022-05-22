Refereum Hits Market Cap of $38.95 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $38.95 million and $13.51 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

