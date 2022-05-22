Remme (REM) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Remme (REM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Remme has a market cap of $254,599.45 and $554.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Remme Coin Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars.

