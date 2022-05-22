Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.95 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,678,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254,874 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $43,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after buying an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macy’s by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,385,000 after buying an additional 574,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

