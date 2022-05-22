Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $49.41 Million Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,296,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

In other Douglas Elliman news, insider Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,242 shares of company stock worth $709,000 over the last ninety days.

DOUG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE DOUG opened at 5.21 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 5.02 and a one year high of 12.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.62.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.