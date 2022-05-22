Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 301,053 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,053 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of NOW worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 211,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

