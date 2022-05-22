Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,100 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.16% of Titan International worth $42,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Titan International by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Titan International stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $981.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

