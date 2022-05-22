Reviewing Marqeta (MQ) & Its Competitors

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Marqeta to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% Marqeta Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marqeta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 5 9 0 2.53 Marqeta Competitors 2885 13761 24938 692 2.55

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $16.18, suggesting a potential upside of 64.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Marqeta’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million -$163.93 million -17.89 Marqeta Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -39,672.91

Marqeta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marqeta rivals beat Marqeta on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

