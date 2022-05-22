Reviewing VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $971.32 million 0.85 $78.48 million ($0.33) -17.24 Vimeo $391.68 million 3.79 -$52.77 million ($0.51) -17.53

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group 8.09% 6.53% 2.17% Vimeo -20.13% -16.66% -9.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VNET Group and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 1 0 4 0 2.60 Vimeo 0 5 3 0 2.38

VNET Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 241.30%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

VNET Group beats Vimeo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

