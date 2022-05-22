Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 17.72.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 4.30. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 4.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of 7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

