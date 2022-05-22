Router Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.00 or 0.12742521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 462.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00478061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,321,519 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

