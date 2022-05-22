Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 393,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.80. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.76 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.