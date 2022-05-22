Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires Shares of 4,940 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. 2,000,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

