Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $545,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.60. 478,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

