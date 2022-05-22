Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TECL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 9,548,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,277. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

