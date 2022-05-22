Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

