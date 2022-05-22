Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.91. 3,208,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,796. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

