RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce $13.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.54 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $73.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RVLP remained flat at $$1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

