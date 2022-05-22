RWWM Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 15.4% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWWM Inc. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $124,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $7,602,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,459,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 35,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

