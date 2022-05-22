S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 866 ($10.68).
SFOR opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -28.31. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 263.20 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($10.82).
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
