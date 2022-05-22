S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 866 ($10.68).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SFOR opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -28.31. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 263.20 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($10.82).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.