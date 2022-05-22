Safe Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $558.88 million and approximately $243,451.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $26.82 or 0.00088652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

