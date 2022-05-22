Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

