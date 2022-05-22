Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.94), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.