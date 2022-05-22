Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 120,614 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $536,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.54. The company has a market capitalization of $296.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

