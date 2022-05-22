Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,798,481 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $257,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 5,960,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

