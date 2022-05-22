Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $365,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.50 on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

