Schroder Investment Management Group Has $300.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $300,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

