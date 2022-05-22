Schroder Investment Management Group Has $478.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,750 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Intel worth $478,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.65. 44,781,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,219,116. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

