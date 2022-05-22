Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,097,589 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $410,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,477. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

