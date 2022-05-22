Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,031,618 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,031,618 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Alibaba Group worth $746,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 21,020,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.