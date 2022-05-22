Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $321.78 million and $8.00 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00006575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00197723 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009432 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00353702 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

