Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Cap of $160,975.73

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $160,975.73 and approximately $382.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.45 or 0.12629849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 443.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00491518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008613 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

