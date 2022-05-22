ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 393.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.