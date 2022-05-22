ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 240.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.03. 1,725,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,831. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 393.66, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

