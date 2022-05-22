ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 393.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.