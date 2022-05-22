SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE SIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.43.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
