Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

